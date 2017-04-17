The family of an inmate who committed suicide at a now-closed state prison in Cambria County can proceed with a federal lawsuit accusing officials there of failing to provide adequate mental health treatment for him.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a 54-page, precedential opinion Friday reinstating the claims filed by Renee and Darian Palakovic after their son died at the State Correctional Institute Cresson.

Brandon Palakovic, 23, hanged himself in solitary confinement on July 16, 2012, and was pronounced dead the next day.

He had been serving a 16-to-48-month prison sentence for burglary out of Perry County in Central Pennsylvania and reported to prison officials a history of mental illness, suicide attempts and other instances of self-harm.

His parents filed a civil-rights complaint in U.S. District Court in Western Pennsylvania against state Corrections Secretary John Wetzel and a number of other administrators and mental-health providers, alleging they had been deliberately indifferent to inhumane conditions Palakovic encountered in solitary confinement and to his serious need for mental-health treatment.

The lawsuit also alleged that prison officials were aware of the significant damage lengthy stays in restricted housing could cause inmates with mental illness — and of a large number of inmates in solitary who had committed suicide in recent years — but did nothing to change the practice.

Their initial complaint was dismissed by U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson, who said that because the case involved a prison suicide, the Palakovics were required to establish that their son “had a ‘particular vulnerability to suicide’; that prison officers and staff should have known of that vulnerability; and that the officers ‘acted with reckless indifference’ to that vulnerability.”

Judge Gibson found that the Palakovics’ complaint did not establish those things. The couple then filed an amended complaint addressing the court’s findings, and Judge Gibson dismissed again, writing that the new complaint failed to meet the requirements for a claim of “vulnerability to suicide.”

In the appellate court opinion, however, Chief Judge D. Brooks Smith wrote that the court disagreed.

“When a mentally ill, depressed person has attempted to kill himself multiple times, has engaged in self-harm, declares he has been thinking about killing and harming himself, and has made an actual plan of how he would carry out his own suicide, it cannot be said as a matter of law that the risk of suicide is nothing more than a ‘mere possibility,’ “ Judge Smith wrote.

He went on to note that while Palakovic was incarcerated at SCI-Cresson, which was closed in June 2013, he reported feeling depressed and having suicidal thoughts. His fellow inmates nicknamed him “Suicide.”

Despite that, Palakovic had no comprehensive suicide risk assessment at the prison and did not receive counseling or group therapy and that mental-health interviews lasted less than two minutes through the slot in the cell door in solitary confinement.

“If we were to conclude that Brandon’s circumstances were insufficient to allege a ‘particular vulnerability to suicide,’ it is difficult to imagine how any plaintiff could ever succeed in doing so,” the court wrote. “In our view, the sum of the facts alleged in the amended complaint are more than sufficient to support plausible inferences that there was a ‘strong likelihood’ that self-inflicted harm would occur, and that Brandon therefore suffered from a particular vulnerability to suicide.”

In addition, Judge Smith wrote, prison officials were aware that mentally ill inmates held in solitary confinement had an increased risk of self-harm. In 2011, the opinion said, 14 of 17 documented suicide attempts at Cresson occurred in restricted housing.

“Considering these factual allegations in light of the increasingly obvious reality that extended stays in solitary confinement can cause serious damage to mental health, we view these allegations as more than sufficient to state a plausible claim that Brandon experienced inhumane conditions of confinement to which the prison officials … were deliberately indifferent.”

Bret Grote, the attorney representing the Palakovics, said the case will now move into discovery That will allow him to find what the Department of Corrections knew about the U.S. Department of Justice investigation into conditions at Cresson and prisons statewide, which was announced in December 2011 and concluded after Palakovic’s suicide.

The Justice Department report, issued in May 2013, was critical of Cresson’s “long-term and extreme forms of solitary confinement on prisoners with serious mental illness.”

Mr. Grote said his clients want their day in court.

“More than money damages, they want this case to set a precedent so others don’t have to go through what they’ve had to.”

Paula Reed Ward: pward@post-gazette.com, 412-263-2620 or on Twitter: @PaulaReedWard.