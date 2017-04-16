When Interstate 279 was built in the 1980s, Cranberry proliferated with shopping plazas. It was the definition of sprawl. In response, it got the jump on every municipality in the state when it began going green.

Millvale traces its renewal to Hurricane Ivan in 2004. The storm unleashed 8 feet of water from Girty’s Run into the streets, drawing the community together to clean up, said Jim Machajewski, Millvale Council president. “It became a rallying point.”

Cranberry and Millvale belong to an exclusive club today. They are among six municipalities in the state certified as top models of governance by Sustainable Pennsylvania. The others are Pittsburgh, Ross and, in Lancaster County, Lancaster and Warwick.

They achieved a platinum rating by documenting the highest percentage of 131 criteria for economic prosperity, environmental stewardship and social equity. The checklist includes energy efficiency, streamlined operations, intergovernmental planning, conservation of resources — natural and otherwise — and accessibility.

Sustainable Pittsburgh initiated the certification in 2011. It has since been adopted by the Pennsylvania Municipal League. For more information and to see each municipality’s checklist, visit http://​www.sustainablepacommunitycertification.org/.

Platinum isn’t perfection because no municipality can check “yes” to every criterion, said Jim Price, the project manager. But officials in high-achieving municipalities say they won’t stop trying to improve.

The savings and paybacks can be dramatic.

Cranberry spent $110,000 on a system that brines rock salt to oatmeal consistency. It can be applied frugally to effectively de-ice roadways and sidewalks without bouncing, reducing the damage to soil, groundwater and trees.

“The system paid for itself in three years,” said Duane McKee, Cranberry’s operations manager, adding that reduction in use of salt frees up $80,000 a year. With such fast payback and savings, he said, “why isn’t everybody doing it?”

“Sustainable practices are what our citizens wanted when we did our first master plan,” said Dick Hadley, Cranberry’s township board chairman. “We wanted a strong tax base, connectivity and sidewalks, street trees, quality of life. We charge impact fees so developers pay for the impact of their development.”

Rather than balk, he said, they have been receptive. “They realized we were going to protect their investment” with reinvestment.

“Sustainability is incorporated into our everyday lives, part of our business thinking,” said Cranberry township manager Jerry Andree. “The community expects it. It is about being responsible to the taxpayers.”

The Pittsburgh plan

Pittsburgh’s certification is the municipal part of a plan to integrate efficiency and resilience among its big players, including corporations and institutions, said Grant Ervin, the city’s resilience coordinator.

The Green Building Alliance is helping Pittsburgh chart the performance of its largest buildings, an initiative that will include the commercial sector next year.

“Commercial buildings are among the largest generators of greenhouse gas emissions and one of biggest opportunities for savings,” he said.

After the city analyzed its 1,000-vehicle fleet and its emissions, Mr. Ervin said, it prioritized replacements. It will buy electric cars for the Permits, Licensing and Inspections staff and refit 25 dump trucks to run on biodiesel fuel.

The University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon University have helped the city reduce energy use in its offices. On the sixth floor of the City-County Building, Mr. Ervin said, “we have censors on utility meters to monitor consumption, from plugs to servers and lights. We want to expand that.”

The city has installed 10,000 LED streetlights, with 30,000 still to upgrade. That investment should reduce energy use by almost half, he said. LED traffic signals to better manage traffic flow are in the offing, he said.

Upgraded technology and lighting in publicly owned parking garages have saved “hundreds of thousands of dollars a year,” Mr. Ervin said. The URA alone saved $123,000 within the first year, he said.

Cities are obvious leaders in sustainability, both by design and because they have more capacity and bigger budgets, Mr. Price said. (Philadelphia has gold certification as do 22 other municipalities.) But small towns of modest means can save their taxpayers significant money.

Millvale model

After the 2004 flood, Millvale, a borough of almost 4,000, began planning with towns upstream to prevent future flooding, said Amy Rockwell, borough manager. “Our public works people now work together all the time because we see how everything interconnects.”

Millvale’s 13 traffic lights now run on LED technology, and LED streetlights are being phased into the business district. Mr. Machajewski said he expects a four-year payback after implementation.

The community library and an adjacent business are solar powered, and every quarter, they get credits from Duquesne Light, said Zaheen Hussain, Millvale’s sustainability coordinator.

He said the payback to a community isn’t just in dollars “but in being more resilient and reducing our carbon impact.”

Millvale has planted hundreds of trees and added two large bioswales to reduce flooding. With Ross upstream, Mr. Hussain said, its inclusion in the platinum club is “exciting.”

Ross

Long stretches of parking lots along McKnight Road motivated Ross to update its zoning code to require new developments to reduce storm water runoff by 50 percent, said township manager Douglas Samples.

When Northway Mall was redeveloped, a pipe system was installed under its parking lot. Rain flows into that system and is released slowly into the ground, he said. “The developer invested $2 million in that, and there’s zero runoff,” he said.

Ross’s water and sewer budget went from $20,000 to $400,000 when it mapped all its storm sewers with cameras and began replacing deteriorated pipes. The payback will be hard to quantify, Mr. Samples said, “but it means better water quality and less flooding. If we can take out an inch here, an inch there, Millvale doesn’t flood.”

Storm overflows plagued Cranberry, too. “When development started to hit us hard in the early ’90s,” Mr. Andree said, “our board put in place very comprehensive storm water regulations. Many communities missed the opportunity to incorporate land development practices, and they are now retrofitting.”

Cranberry and Ross, both of which have populations of approximately 30,000, have had to play catch-up for lack of sidewalks and both now have zoning requirements that developers provide them.

Ross recently got a $50,000 county grant to plan bicycle and pedestrian connections, said Katie Sabol, Ross’s sustainability coordinator.

Cranberry

“For a long time, we had sidewalks to nowhere, but we have been connecting them,” said Chelsea Puff, Cranberry’s manager of business and economic development.

A “before” and “after” map shows Cranberry in 1977 with one little red stick of sidewalk and one little red nest of sidewalks. Today’s map looks like a panel of red embroidery -— 144 miles of sidewalk.

Westinghouse’s decision to relocate there was a windfall and a challenge. The company brought 4,200 people to its campus between 2009 and 2012. A state infrastructure grant was tied to that influx, which allowed Cranberry to acquire a $600,000 state-of-the-art traffic management system that monitors 48 traffic lights at the busiest intersections.

Marty McKinney, Cranberry’s traffic operations manager, runs the control center, where one wall is a series of panels showing moving traffic via 21 cameras. Sensors, radar and cameras are fiber-optically linked so flow can be controlled for efficiency.

The system accounts for the number of cars waiting at intersections for the most efficient movement. That has resulted in a 21 percent reduction in idling for more than 100,000 cars a day, Mr. McKee said.

“That’s a daily fuel savings of more than 100 gallons shared across many drivers,” he said.

A 2015 Southwest Pennsylvania Commission study of the system’s effectiveness in preventing congestion, reducing fuel consumption, reducing emissions, cutting drivers’ stops and wait times showed an astonishing benefit of $1.9 million on Route 228 and $2.7 million on Route 19.

“I was blown away,” Mr. McKinney said.

The system also saves money in the man-hours of a worker “who, in the past, would get a complaint about a light and have to jump in the car and drive out to check a box,” he said. “Now if a signal isn’t working, I can check its program and reboot it from here.”

Mr. Hadley, Cranberry’s board chair, said sustainability has become “part of our DNA. We took a 30-year outlook with a vision to maintain upward movement and to never slide back.”

Diana Nelson Jones: djones@post-gazette.com or 412-263-1626.