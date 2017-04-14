As the Pittsburgh Penguins face the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first-round series of the Stanley Cup playoffs, officials in the teams’ respective counties have placed a “friendly wager” on the outcome.

The winner - regardless of outcome - will be local food banks.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald and Franklin County Board of Commissioners President John O’Grady are asking residents in their respective counties to donate food items, and once the series is complete, Fitzgerald will deliver the Allegheny County donations to Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank while O’Grady will deliver his to the Mid-Ohio Foodbank.

But how to distinguish the “loser”?

Both will be wearing gear of the winning team.

“We’re thrilled to have the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Stanley Cup Playoffs again and look forward to a win over the Blue Jackets in this series,” said Fitzgerald. “Even though we hope that President O’Grady will be wearing Penguins gear in the near future, he and I both know that the real winners will be the individuals and families which benefit from the work of our local food banks. Our fans are fantastic, and we look forward to seeing the they show through their donations to these groups.”

In Allegheny County, fans may drop off items at the Information office in the Courthouse Courtyard during regular business hours through the end of the series. According to a county press release, “most wanted food drive items include: cereal (low sugar, high fiber), tuna or salmon (packed in water), fruit (packed in 100% juice or water), canned beans (black, garbanzo, etc.), peanut butter, hand soap and toiletries, toilet and facial tissue, laundry detergent, diapers (infant and adult) and canned vegetables (no or low sodium). Remember that only non-perishable items will be accepted and no glass, please.”

Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, a member of Feeding America, is a nonprofit organization founded in 1980 that distributes more than 31 million meals annually through a network of nearly 400 member agencies across 11 counties in southwestern Pennsylvania. For more information on hunger in our region, or how to get involved, visit pittsburghfoodbank.org.

The Pittsburgh Penguins and the Columbus Blue Jackets played Game 1 on Wednesday night and will face each other again in Game 2 Friday night. Games 3 and 4 will be held in Columbus on April 16 and 18. If necessary, Game 5 will be held on April 20 in Pittsburgh, Game 6 in Columbus on April 23 and Game 7 in Pittsburgh on April 25.