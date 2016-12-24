When administrators with the Plum Borough School District got word last weekend that two students talked about bringing a gun to the high school, the superintendent said he immediately called local police.

An investigation found that the threat was an “unsubstantiated” rumor, officials said.

But parents questioned at a school board meeting on Tuesday why they weren’t also notified. If the threat warranted a call to police and heightened security at Plum High School, why weren’t they informed, too?

“It’s difficult,” said Plum school board President Kevin Dowdell. “I’m sure people want to know, but once again you’ve got to see what the credibility of some of these threats were.”

School leaders have described managing threats to school safety as walking a fine line between avoiding a truly dangerous situation and creating unnecessary panic. And unfortunately, it’s a dilemma they have had to deal with more frequently.

Sixty-five students in Allegheny County were caught with a “cutting instrument,” explosive, BB gun or pellet gun, or other type of weapon on school property during the 2015-16 school year, state data show.

“Obviously, you have competing impulses here,” said attorney Ira Weiss, who serves as the solicitor for Pittsburgh Public Schools and other local school districts. “On the one hand, the risk of an inadequate response is that something will happen. On the other hand, there’s ample evidence to show that in some cases this occurs either because the student has issues or because the student wants to disrupt things.”

A letter was posted to the Plum district website Wednesday, in response to news reports about the threat.

“Student safety is a top priority for our District,” Superintendent Timothy Glasspool wrote in the letter. “Our goal is to be vigilant about the safety of our students and staff. Our process for managing rumors of any kind is to notify the police, allow them to investigate and to validate a rumor, and take action.”

Mr. Glasspool said two students discussed what would happen if someone brought a gun to school, and details of the conversation were relayed through other students and parents before the high school principal heard about it. He did not say why he decided not to alert parents, only that, in the end, there was no “direct threat” to student safety.

Plum’s response was in stark contrast to the response of other area schools district who responded to similar situations this week.

Students in the Ligonier Valley School District in Westmoreland County were told to stay home from school Wednesday, after classes were cancelled when a “threat of violence” was discovered on district property. Parents were notified Monday that the district’s four schools would be closed and that students’ backpacks and purses would be searched each day for the remainder of the week.

Students at the Fort Cherry School District in Washington County this week were asked to leave their backpacks at home after administrators received “concerning information about student safety” at the high school. The district heightened security at all of its schools this week, as well.

Not all threats warrant notification to parents, but school districts should allow police to investigate each case, Mr. Dowdell said.

“Kids can post these things all the time just to get out of a test or something,” he said. “But you have to be vigilant. You have to take things seriously.”

Mr. Weiss said he can “empathize” with the administrators who have to weigh such decisions. They risk rewarding students who are simply aiming to disrupt classes or prompting “copy cat” behavior among other students. But the safety of the students and staff has to be their top priority.

“It’s a hard call,” he said. “It’s a very difficult balancing act between prematurely raising alarm and acting responsibly.”

Elizabeth Behrman: Lbehrman@post-gazette.com or 412-263-1590.