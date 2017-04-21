A boil water advisory has been lifted in Aspinwall.

The borough had been under the advisory since Wednesday after maintenance work on a pump caused low or no water pressure to about half of the borough’s 1,200 water customers..

Borough officials said the advisory was lifted after consulting with the state Department of Environmental Protection and Allegheny County Health Department.

The borough was alerted to the water problem Wednesday morning by customers reporting low or no water pressure and brown or discolored tap water in an area below Eighth Street. That loss of water pressure was caused by Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority workers who shut down a PWSA pump in Blawnox or O’Hara. The borough gets its water from the PWSA.

Borough manager Melissa Lang O’Malley said the county Health Department conducted water quality tests before lifting the advisory.