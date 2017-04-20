A boil water advisory remains in effect until at least noon Thursday for Aspinwall households and businesses after maintenance work on a pump caused low or no water pressure to about half of the borough’s 1,200 water customers.

Borough officials were alerted to the water problem Wednesday morning by customers reporting low or no water pressure and brown or discolored tap water in an area below Eighth Street. That loss of water pressure was caused by Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority workers who shut down a PWSA pump in Blawnox or O’Hara.

The borough gets its water from the PWSA.

Borough manager Melissa Lang O’Malley said the boil water advisory is in effect at least until noon Thursday to allow the Allegheny County Health Department to conduct the required water quality tests.

The water system must pass two tests before the advisory can be lifted. The first bacteriological test was done around noon Wednesday. A second will be done Thursday, Ms. O’Malley said.

Borough officials said residents should check for updates on the advisory via the Aspinwall website and Facebook page.