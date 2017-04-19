Aspinwall posted a notice Wednesday on its official website and Facebook page saying that a water boil is in effect for the borough's residents.

The borough said it issued the order after it experienced a drop in water pressure early in the morning. According to the statement, residents living in homes below Eighth Street experienced an interruption in service.

The statement advises residents who have brown water to run cold water until it becomes clear before boiling.

The borough said the notice will remain in effect while the Allegheny County Health Department reviews the situation.

The statement did not provide a cause for the drop in water pressure, but advises Aspinwall resident to check its website and Facebook account regularly.