Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
A woman was killed when a horse walked onto a roadway Sunday night in Clarion County.
State police said the 49-year-old woman from Randolph, Crawford County, was driving west on Route 338 in Ashland, Clarion County, shortly before 8:30 p.m. when a horse entered her travel lane, striking her vehicle. The car spun around and ended up in a ditch, police said.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.
It was unclear how the horse ended up on the roadway.
