Eichner’s Family Farm on Richard Road in McCandless has been in the same family for four generations since it was purchased in 1897 by German immigrant John Richard. It’s known for its fresh eggs available at the farm’s market or from two egg routes in the North Hills that have been run continuously for 75 years.

Every other week, Richard Eichner, 84 — the “Egg Man,” as his customers call him — packs up his worn 1993 Buick Roadmaster station wagon and heads out on his deliveries.

“I think I am the last of the egg men,” he said.

But while Mr. Eichner may be one of the last of his kind here, other areas of the country — especially California and Colorado — are seeing a resurgence of home deliveries of fresh eggs and milk.

Customers call Mr. Eichner’s eggs the “freshest in Pittsburgh,” but they also cackle about the conversation they get during deliveries.

“If I want to know what’s going on in the neighborhood, I ask Dick,” said Walter Klingworth of the Perrysville section of Ross. “It’s the friendship that grew — and the eggs are still warm when we get them, pulled out from underneath a chicken that day.’’

Ron Eichner, a fourth-generation farmer — and one of Richard and Vi Eichner’s four children — calls the delivery service the “original farm-to-table movement.” On a recent egg run with his dad, Ron Eichner recalled how the tradition began. He said his dad was about 7 years old when he accompanied his father, the late Michael Eichner, to Benton Avenue on the North Side to buy a watering trough for the farm’s livestock.

“Mr. Gruber, who owned the store there, said to my dad, ‘The next time you come in, bring some eggs. My neighbors might want some, too.’ ”

From three original egg buyers, the delivery route has grown to 500 customers today who receive eggs from Eichner hens, which produce nearly 1,500 eggs a day on the 18-acre site off Route 19.

“And I was the young legs for my father and grandfather,” Ron Eichner recalled of earlier egg runs.

This year, Colin Kyle of Bellevue is riding shotgun to assist the elder Mr. Eichner, just as his children and grandchildren have in previous decades.

The Egg Man said he teaches math along the route. The lesson: “Don’t cheat the customer’’ while adding prices “in your head” — $3.25 for a dozen jumbo eggs this year.

This week —- the days between Palm Sunday and Easter — is traditionally the biggest week for egg buying, according to the American Egg Board. Some accounts say 45 percent more eggs are bought during this time.

Ann Taylor of Bellevue is one of the Egg Man’s first stops.

“Dick is such a blessing. Nobody does this anymore. It’s like something out of another time,” Mrs. Taylor said. Her son, Nathan, now a college student, had previously been the Egg Man’s — as she called it — “l’eggs.”

Katie Dietz, at Dietz Floral Shop in Bellevue, said her family has been customers for 47 years.

“It all started when we went to the farm to buy a turkey for Thanksgiving and discovered we were on his egg route. How he keeps going, I have no idea,” she said.

Next stop is the Colaizzi Pedorthic Center. “How ya doin’, young lady?” Mr. Eichner greeted Kathy Conway at the counter, as she hands him empty egg cartons to reuse. They kibitz about sharing the same birthday — Jan. 21 — but not the same year.

Larry Arnett of Bellevue has been getting deliveries for 14 years.

“How’s the missus?” he asked Mr. Eichner.

“I just love this,” Mr. Arnett added. “My own grandparents had an egg farm. They sold them for 25 cents a dozen in the 1950s.’’

On one of the routes, the station wagon winds through Perrysville, West View and the North Side. At Paul Gropelli Memorial Co. on Cemetery Lane in Ross, eggs are delivered to Dee Carioto, who graduated ahead of Richard Eichner at North Allegheny High School.

“We never have to worry about getting sick from a raw egg. If they’re Dick’s eggs, they’re OK. And I look forward to every two weeks talking about the niceties of life,” she said. For Easter, she’ll use a dozen eggs to make an angel food cake “and save the yolks for a pound cake the next day.” The pair reminisced about enjoying dandelion salads with hard-boiled eggs when they were children.

On most delivery days, Mr. Eichner fills the cooler beside the porch for Donna Harper of West View. But on this day, she is home, along with her mother, Bernice Froehlich Bolsinger, 93, who was a teen on Benton Street when the Eichners began their route. “I remember my dad sitting and talking with your dad,” she said.

Anna Borgesse has been a customer since 1957. Her husband’s family was one of the three original customers.

“It’s been a wonderful relationship I could always count on. In those days, we never locked our doors. If we weren’t home, he would come into the house and put the eggs in the refrigerator, and I would pay him the next week. They are a wonderful family,” she said.

It’s about 9 p.m. when the Roadmaster returns to the farm on the road named for his grandfather. Mr. Eichner’s twin sons, Ron and Don, remember waiting for him at the bottom of the drive when they were young teens — just as the grandkids did, too — so that they could drive the truck up the hill. “Of course unloading the truck was part of the deal, but dad and granddad made it fun,” Ron Eichner recalled.

On the farm property, the Roadmaster’s driver passes a lake and a statue of Jesus as well as the little house where both he and his mother, Theresa Richard Eichner, were born. He and Vi have lived in the larger farmhouse since they were married in 1955. This month they will welcome their fifth great-grandchild.

Whenever the issue of retiring comes up, Mr. Eichner smiles and says, “There’s no such thing on a farm as retire — it’s just tire. Every day you just get up, keep going and be thankful.”

In addition to eggs, Eichner’s Family Farm sells produce and pork products processed on site, and during planting season, a greenhouse offers vegetable plants and more for sale. Information: 724-935-2131.

Jane Miller, freelance writer: suburbanliving@post-gazette.com.