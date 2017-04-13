The founder of a horse rescue operation pleaded guilty Thursday to mail fraud and a tax offense in connection with her nonprofit.

Pam Vivirito, who runs the Equine Angels Rescue in West Deer, entered the pleas before U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti, who set sentencing for July 20.

Prosecutors said Ms. Vivirito, 46, solicited contributions to rehabilitate horses and used the money for her personal expenses. She also filed a false tax exempt organization form with the IRS in which she said her compensation was about $46,000 when it was really about $93,000.