The reward for information about a hit-and-run accident that injured a pedestrian on Freeport Road in O'Hara has been boosted to $1,000 because of recent donations.

Janet Jai, 71, of Highland Park, was crossing Freeport near Fox Chapel Plaza around 6:30 p.m. Jan. 20 when a red dirt bike struck and injured her before the operator fled.

Ms. Jai wants anyone with information to contact her at jai@vision-and-values.com.