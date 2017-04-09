Authorities are investigating the cause of an early morning fire that claimed one life and left two families homeless in Springdale Township Sunday.

Deceased is a 48-year-old woman who lived on one side of the wood-frame duplex at 916 Main St. She resided there with her older brother, who was "pulled from the scene" by a police officer who was the first to arrive at about 2:07 a.m., according to a written statement by Matt Brown, chief of the Allegheny County Emergency Services office.

The male victim required medical treatment for his injuries. The body of the deceased was found in the rubble of the house, according to the statement. Neighbors identified the deceased as the sister of the injured man.

One neighbor, Susan Francis, said she was arriving home at 8 a.m. just as authorities found the woman's remains.

"It's very sad," Ms. Francis commented. Her house is located next door; The intense heat from the fire caused some roof tiles to melt and some window panes to shatter.

An Allegheny County fire marshal is investigating the cause. Initial reports came just after 2 a.m. and when emergency responders arrived, the house already was fully engulfed, Mr. Brown said.

Ms. Francis said she was shocked to see "there was nothing left but the chimney" by about 8 a.m.

Clyde Miles was asleep when the predawn commotion at the house separated by a vacant lot from his home awakened him. Mr. Miles said the fire hydrant near his front porch was tapped by firefighters to battle the blaze.

"Within 20 minutes, the place was an inferno," he said.

The neighbors in the other side of the duplex, Michael and Alexis Pent, were awake when the fire began, said their daughter-in-law, who asked that she not be named. "My father-in-law smelled the smoke and saw it coming through the walls and they got out," she said. Both have health issues. They are in their mid-60s.

The American Red Cross is helping the Pents. Their daughter-in-law said they've lost everything they owned.

The neighbors said they didn’t know the brother and sister well.

Ms. Francis said were quiet people whom she hadn't seen outside the house "in a long time." She said they had two dogs and a cat and she hadn't heard whether the animals escaped the fire. The brother and sister moved into the house about eight years ago.