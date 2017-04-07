The Butler County District Attorney said it may be some time before anyone is charged in the brutal slashing murder of a Kittanning man but he said two people who may be connected to the slaying aren’t going anywhere.

Two “persons of interest” in the death of 55-year-old Gregory Bosko are being held in the Butler County Prison on probation detainers, said District Attorney Rich Goldinger. He identified them as Tiffany Hilliard, 30, of Butler, and Joshua Greaves, 34, of Mercer.They were taken into custody Saturday, April 1, following a traffic stop.

“We use the term ‘person of interest’ but I think it’s safe to call them suspects,” Mr. Goldinger acknowledged Thursday.

No homicide charges have been filed.

Mr. Bosko, who most recently had resided in Kittanning though he had spent most of his life in Butler County, according to his family, went missing on March 20. Ms. Hilliard and Mr. Greaves had been living with Mr. Bosko at least on and off in the weeks prior to Mr. Bosko’s disappearance. Their most recent residence of record was an apartment above a diner in Butler. That building went up in flames on March 26.

“We think they were going back and forth between Butler and Kittanning and they were getting rides from Mr. Bosko,” Mr. Goldinger said.

On Saturday, April 1, police stopped Mr. Bosko’s car and found the car was registered to Mr. Bosko but he was not in the vehicle. Two of the people in the vehicle - Ms. Hilliard and Mr. Greaves - were taken into custody on outstanding bench warrants for probation violations. There may have been two other people in the vehicle. One has come forward and is not a suspect at this time, Mr. Goldinger said. Police still are hoping to speak to the fourth occupant.

They were taken into custody on outstanding bench warrants for probation violations, Mr. Goldinger said.

Mr. Goldinger declined to be specific but said that, in the course of the investigation, it was disclosed that Mr. Bosko had been killed and that his body was off a rural road in Concord Township, Butler County. The body was lying in a creek bed. His throat had been slashed.

Mr. Goldinger said no one has confessed to the homicide.

The focus of the investigation now is discovery of the murder weapon.

“It’s an incomplete investigation right now. We think we know what happened at the end but we don’t know exactly how it got to the end. And that’s what we need to show at trial and that’s what we’re trying to develop now,” he said.

Butler County Coroner William F. Young III has ruled the death a homicide and said the cause of death was “sharp forced trauma of the neck.”

Mr. Bosko was on Social Security disability, according to his family. He had struggled with drug addiction throughout his life.

He was divorced and had two grown children. He attended Butler Area schools and had secured his general equivalency degree.

Karen Kane: kkane@post-gazette.com or at 724-772-9180.