A Westmoreland County judge will not allow Alex Hribal to plead guilty but mentally ill to charges that he slashed and stabbed 20 fellow students and a security guard at Franklin Regional High School in 2014.

While the 19-year-old “may have suffered from a psychotic illness,” Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani concluded in an opinion and court order today, it “did not cause him to substantially lack the capacity to appreciate the wrongfulness of his conduct.”

Mr. Hribal’s attorney, Patrick Thomassey, sought the plea because it would send Mr. Hribal first to a mental health facility and then to a state prison to complete his sentence, if his condition improves.

A defendant must have a “guilty but mentally ill” designation to receive such treatment and “it’s not like he gets the treatment, and he walks out,” Mr. Thomassey said this evening.

“I’m very disappointed. I assume now we’ll proceed to trial, and I’ll see if 12 citizens from Westmoreland County believe he’s mentally ill or not.”

In the 14-page filing, Judge Feliciani cited Mr. Hribal’s “planning and preparation” in advance of April 9, 2014: selecting, then rescheduling, when to carry out the crime — both dates with significance —writing a manifesto that included grievances with society and researching the Columbine massacre, among other things.

“The Court finds that Hribal engaged in a well-organized and sophisticated plan to commit a deliberate act, namely killing as many people as possible.”

Once Mr. Hribal was arrested, he said he no longer felt like the Columbine perpetrators were “controlling him from hell” and said he realized his actions were wrong. “Dr. [Bruce] Wright testified that he never heard of an individual who had a psychotic disorder instantaneously improve,” the judge wrote of the prosecution’s psychiatrist.

Further, Judge Feliciani noted that Mr. Hribal’s statements to mental health professionals were inconsistent.

“As there are different accounts of psychotic symptoms to different professionals, it raises concern with this Court as to the reliability of a diagnosis of a psychotic disorder,” he wrote.

District Attorney John Peck has said he hadn’t seen evidence that Mr. Hribal’s mental conditions couldn’t be adequately treated in a state prison and that, based on the severity of the crimes, he didn’t want to do a disservice to the victims.

A pre-trial conference has not yet been scheduled.

