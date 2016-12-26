The former manager of the Citizens Bank in Bellevue is headed to federal prison for 13 months for stealing nearly $150,000 from customer accounts.

U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon imposed that term last week on Tara Lynn Petrucci, 37, a mother of two who said she stole the money in part to appease a drug-using boyfriend who told her he owed people money.

Petrucci, who worked at Citizens from 2010 to 2015, pleaded guilty to bank fraud in April and admitted that she stole from customers in several ways.

First, she took control of debit cards that customers had left behind at the bank's ATM by mistake and used them to buy merchandise at Walmart and elsewhere.

She also forged withdrawal slips for accounts controlled by older customers who didn't pay close attention to their accounts, putting the money into a teller drawer and then her purse. Sometimes she stole the cash from the bank vault at the end of the day.

In addition to the prison term, the judge ordered her to pay $148,000 in restitution.

Torsten Ove: tove@post-gazette.com.