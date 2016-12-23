A 28-year-old West View man who was wanted in connection with a violent home invasion in Aspinwall has been apprehended by Allegheny County sheriff’s deputies.

Sheriff William P. Mullen announced the arrest of Russell Crawshaw, who was wanted on two separate warrants and is a suspect in a recent burglary in West View.

On July 23, 2013, Pittsburgh police charged Crawshaw with four counts of burglary. He later pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to a period of probation. He later violated the probation and was wanted by authorities for that violation.

Then on Nov. 7, Allegheny County police obtained an arrest warrant for Mr. Crawshaw in connection with a home invasion in Aspinwall in which two people were assaulted. County police charged Mr. Crawshaw with two counts of robbery, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, two counts of simple assault, one count of burglary, one count of criminal conspiracy and one count of criminal mischief. Mr. Crawshaw is accused along with two other suspects in the home invasion.

The other two, both men, were arrested at the scene, but Mr. Crawshaw fled. In that home invasion, two people were assaulted including a woman who said Mr. Crawshaw had thrown her to the ground and had choked her.

The sheriff’s office said that, within the past few weeks, Mr. Crawshaw also is a suspect in a burglary in West View during which a firearm was stolen.

Thursday evening, the sheriff's office learned that Mr. Crawshaw was at the Rivers Casino, where he was taken into custody without incident.

The sheriff's office said that, at the time of his arrest Thursday, Mr. Crawshaw was wearing clothing similar to the clothing that had been stolen during the West View robbery and that he had rented a hotel room under the burglary victim's name.

Mr. Crawshaw was taken to the Allegheny County Jail, where he is being held without bail.