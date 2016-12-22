The thought that the suspect in Monday’s deadly truck attack on a Berlin Christmas market was still on the loose did not stop scores of people, including Susan Schwartz of Gibsonia, from gathering at the site Wednesday night for a memorial service for the victims.

“There was a guest book to sign, and people were writing thoughts and prayers for Berlin,” said Ms. Schwartz, 57, who went to spend Christmas with her sister, Marcia, who lives there.

The two women had been in the market outside the landmark Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church on Monday night when the truck plowed into the crowd, killing 12 people and injuring 48. They escaped because they heard strange noises — which turned out to be the truck barreling through wooden shops — and Marcia noticed that the holiday lights above them were strangely swaying.

“My sister said ‘Something’s wrong, we need to get out of here,’ ” Ms. Schwartz said in a phone interview Wednesday night. “She grabbed me by the arm, and we started walking through a narrow passage [along the church].

“Then more people started coming our way in more of a hurry, knocking tables over and breaking glasses. We saw a man fall down and people stacking up on top of him. We got to the other side of the church and we started praying.”

German authorities are searching for Anis Amri, a 24-year-old Tunisian who is believed to have stolen the truck from a Polish driver whom he shot and stabbed to death.

A $100,000 reward has been offered for help in finding Mr. Amri, who had been under surveillance in Germany earlier in the year and was facing deportation.

Ms. Schwartz said it wasn’t just her sister’s instincts that saved their lives. It was something more.

“The place where the truck came to rest was directly across from where we were standing,” she said. “I keep thinking that if I had decided to try on a coat I was looking at or if I’d stopped to eat the sandwich I bought, we’d have been right there. If we had done just one thing differently, we would have been there. There’s no explanation why. It was awful.

“All you can think is that ‘by the grace of God.’ You don’t understand why we were spared and other people weren’t.”

It was a coincidence that they were even there Monday night. The two women had gone to the popular market Saturday night with other friends from Pittsburgh, but the shops were starting to close and Ms. Schwartz and her sister decided to return Monday evening.

“If it had happened on Saturday, it would have been way worse,” she said of the attack. “It was so crowded, you could barely move. If it had happened Saturday, easily, three times as many people would have died.”

Ms. Schwartz, a nurse, said just talking about the event causes her to tremble. She also said it is strange how she and her sister recall different elements of the incident. She remembers the sound of popping, “like firecrackers.” The sound of “groaning” haunts her sister. Neither woman remembers hearing the truck’s engine.

Once they escaped the market, they kept walking the half-hour to her sister’s home. They decided not to turn back and were wary of boarding the subway.

“We didn’t even look at our phones until we got away from there,” Ms. Schwartz said. “Most of the people who were running with us started breaking down and crying. And then we saw some girls headed that way, and my sister warned them not to go. Once you got a couple blocks away, the people didn’t even know anything had happened.”

Returning to the scene Wednesday night seemed to help the community heal, she said. There did not appear to be any concerns that terror might strike again.

“Germans don’t panic easy,” she said. “They’re pretty stoic people.”

Ms. Schwartz said the memorial was touching, but also troubling. Some anti-immigrant protesters used the occasion to gather nearby, chanting nationalistic slogans.

“That felt bad,” Ms. Schwartz said. “I saw some men wearing T-shirts that said ‘Muslims for freedom.’ I just wanted to hug the Muslim guys. They were standing there in solidarity with everyone holding candles. Everyone else was peacefully holding candles, flowers, signs. People praying. We took flowers.”

Dan Majors: dmajors@post-gazette.com and 412-263-1456. Deutsche Presse-Agentur contributed.