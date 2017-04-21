Pitcairn police are seeking the public’s help in locating a teenage girl who’s been missing for a week.

Police said Loren Nicole Burke has been missing since April 15. She is described as black and 5-foot-2 with long braided hair.

Chief Scott Farally said Loren was last seen wearing white tennis shoes, blue jean shorts and a gold/yellow sleeveless top.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call their local police department or Pitcairn police at 412-372-6505 or via social media.