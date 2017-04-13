Allegheny County police said the two victims, including an on-duty probation officer, of an ambush-style shooting in Wilkinsburg are recovering Thursday from what they say are non life-threatening wounds.

The probation officer and another man were sitting on the front porch of a two-story brick home at 1543 Marlboro Avenue around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday when two men charged up an alley directly across from the front of the house and at least one opened fire.

Neither victim has been identified.

County authorities said the probation officer was in fair condition and is expected to be released from the hospital sometime Thursday.

The probation client, who authorities said was a 21-year-old male, is in stable condition after undergoing surgery Thursday morning. Police said his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

County police Assistant Superintendent James Morton said it appeared that 11 shots were fired from a single handgun. Nine rounds hit the house.

After the shooting, the probation officer told investigators that the two suspects were black males in their late teens or early 20s and said they were dressed in all black. Both suspects ran from the scene, and a police dog lost the scent not far from the house.

Neither suspect has been captured as of Thursday afternoon.

Neighbors reported hearing a burst of rapid gunfire.

“They were fast,” said one woman who declined to give her name. “It was like pow pow pow pow pow.”

Another neighbor, Colletta Lord, said she often sees young men sitting out on the front porch where the shooting happened.

She said they were friendly and did not cause trouble in the typically quiet neighborhood. The narrow street is lined with two-story homes and quadplexes. Several buildings on the street are vacant, boarded up or dilapidated.

Ms. Lord said her husband was home during the shooting and saw the immediate aftermath of the attack. He saw one person shot in the leg and another in the head, she said. He did not see anyone wearing a uniform until the first responders arrived.

Officers from Pittsburgh, the county sheriff’s office, Edgewood, Penn Hills, Plum and Swissvale responded.