Jealousy may have sparked a brawl in the East Allegheny High School cafeteria on Friday that involved 14 students.

After Monday night’s school board meeting, Superintendent Donald MacFann said an investigation showed the fight started when one male student became upset that another male student was paying attention to his girlfriend.

It was standing room only at the school board meeting as parents and the head of the teachers’ union came to express concern about the fight, district communication to parents, and school and bus safety in general.

Theresa Simonetta, Courtney Weaver and Erik Meredith asked why a notification to parents didn’t go out Friday. Mr. MacFann sent a letter to parents on Monday.

“Friday afternoon it was chaos, so there was no way to get you that information,” board President Gerri McCullough said.

Mr. Meredith, a father of two children in the district, said when he received a notification on his phone from another source that there was a lock-down at East Allegheny, he panicked.

There are a number of social media methods that could be used to contact parents in such a situation, he said.

Ms. Weaver, who said she works an hour away, said she learned about the fight when her son texted her, saying that he was “legit terrified.”

Robin Highlands, president of the East Allegheny Education Association, the district teachers’ union, expressed concern about school safety.

“I shouldn’t be hearing from teachers, that they are afraid to come to school,” she said. “I shouldn’t hear from students they are petrified to be in school.”

She said in the Norwin School District, a robocall might be sent out at 3:10 p.m. to parents, saying a problem occurred on Bus 5 at 3 p.m.

“Teachers and students need to feel the school environment is safe and welcoming,” she said, and received a loud round of applause from the audience.

Kirstin Dixon spoke of an injury her daughter received, also in the cafeteria, on March 14. Three boys picked her daughter up and dropped her like a piece of wood, she said after the meeting, causing an injury that required a neck brace. She said it also gave her daughter a concussion that she still has.

Several speakers said the district’s problems began when students from Duquesne transferred into the district.

Mrs. McCullough said students in the fight were from North Versailles, East McKeesport and Wilmerding as well as Duquesne.

District solicitor Dan Beisler said students involved in the fight may face either in-school or out-of-school suspension, or expulsion.

After the meeting, Mr. MacFann said teachers and security guards only feet away responded immediately when the altercation began and “squashed” the fight.

He said he would be wrapping up the investigation on Tuesday, and then would write letters to the students involved about penalties for being in the fight.

The school board will also meet on Monday to discuss the district’s policies about how to handle similar incidents, district business manager Toni Valicenti said.