A district judge Friday ordered the 23-year-old driver involved in a fatal, high-speed Thanksgiving Day police pursuit that killed a family of three in North Versailles to stand trial on murder charges.

Demetrius Coleman of Homewood faces three counts of third-degree murder after authorities say he crashed into a car on Route 30, killing two adults and a child — David Lee Bianco, 29, his fiancee, Kaylie Meininger, 21, and their 2-year-old daughter, Annika. All were from Pitcairn.

During a preliminary hearing in City Court, Downtown, multiple police officers testified about what happened that day. Investigators revealed that Coleman tested positive for marijuana after the crash.

Coleman’s public defender also established that there is no police car dashboard camera footage of the pursuit.

Officers testified that their cars were equipped with cameras, but that the cameras were either broken or not recording because of full memories.

About a dozen friends and family members of the victims of the fiery crash attended Friday’s hearing.

Some wept throughout.

An East McKeesport officer initially stopped Coleman for making an illegal turn about 2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. When the officer ran Coleman’s information, he found the man was wanted on an outstanding drug warrant and called North Versailles officers for backup.

As other officers began to arrive, Coleman took off, reaching speeds estimated at 100 mph prior to the crash at the intersection of routes 30 and 48. In addition to the fatalities, several people were injured.

