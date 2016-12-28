Holding a cane and her daughter’s arm, 97-year-old Mary Spiegel entered her apartment in Parkview Towers in Munhall on Tuesday for the first time since the Dec. 16 fire that killed one man and displaced 80 residents.

Everything looked as it had before: cake under a plastic cover, a loaf of bread, photos of three former dogs in frames on the wall. The smell of smoke had not even permeated cushions on her chair or the quilt on her daybed.

Others weren’t so lucky.

At a series of meetings for residents on Tuesday, the Rev. Larry Homitsky, president of the United Methodist Church Union, which owns the building, said the ventilation system sent smoke to every floor.

The fire began on the top floor, the seventh, and burned through the roof. He said that with residents’ cooperation and volunteers’ help, some people may be able to return by Jan. 15, others by the end of January.

Rev. Homitsky asked everyone to pack their belongings by the end of the week, either with help from family or friends or by asking for a volunteer. The bulk of volunteers come from area Methodist congregations. Restoration crews will then move items into hallways while units are cleaned.

The cause of the fire still has not been determined.

Resident Richard Miller, 61, died trying to rescue neighbors and 10 people were treated for smoke inhalation. Seventy-four of the 80 residents had to be evacuated. Because they are older, many disabled, the response included 23 fire departments, 19 EMS services, nine police departments and several social service agencies.

For about 15 people who didn’t have family or friends to take them in, donations paid for several days at the Holiday Inn Express at The Waterfront, Rev. Homitsky said. For people who weren’t with family, St. Therese of Lisieux Parish provided meals on Christmas Day.

Sylvia Smith, who has been staying with her sister in Manchester, was awakened before 5 a.m. in her fourth-floor apartment by alarms and what smelled like burnt toast.

“Someone had smoked up the hall making toast once before,” she said. “When I opened my door, someone yelled, ‘Get out, there’s a fire!’ and I grabbed my robe and slippers.”

Outside, temperatures were in the single digits. “I sat in [a resident’s] car,” Ms. Smith said. “We saw the flames and firetrucks and ambulances. After awhile, they told us to go to a church,” Messiah Lutheran Church in Munhall. “The Salvation Army and Red Cross came and they provided food and coffee.”

She said firefighters later took lists of medications from residents and retrieved them.

Ms. Spiegel has been living with her daughter, Joyce Becze, in West Mifflin. She was surprised by how unscathed her third-floor efficiency was on Tuesday.

“She had been here for three weeks,” Ms. Becze said. “She’ll be living with me until she can come back.”

Patting her daughter, Ms. Spiegel said, “She’s good. She does things for me that I should do.”

Few residents have renter’s insurance. Donations are being accepted to help them replace damaged items, by check to the United Methodist Church Union, P.O. Box 100086, Pittsburgh 15233 or online at www.umchurchunionpgh.org/parkview-towers/.

