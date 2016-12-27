Additional police officers and security guards are working today at the Monroeville Mall, where fights were reported Monday evening.

Stacey Keating, a spokeswoman for the mall, said some of the additional security was pre-planned because the mall management always expects large crowds during the holiday shopping season. Some of the security measures, she said, are in response to Monday night’s events. She said the mall will continue to evaluate security plans throughout the week.

Monroeville police Chief Doug Cole said officers cited a group of girls for acting disorderly and separately arrested an 18-year-old man accused of injuring officers who tried to arrest him.

“This was not like some random thing,” Chief Cole said, noting that any violence was directed at people within certain groups and not at unsuspecting shoppers.

The chief did not release details about the girls, who were charged in the juvenile court system. Christopher Howard, 18, was being held in the Allegheny County Jail this afternoon on charges of assault, resisting arrest and other crimes.

Police wrote in a criminal complaint supporting charges against Mr. Howard that police learned “that there was supposed to be a potentially violent riot scheduled to happen at the mall.”

Ms. Keating said, “We had heard earlier in the week chatter on social media that there were things planned at malls across the country.”

Chief Cole said Mr. Howard was in a group of people whom police had asked to break up several times throughout the day.

“We don’t like large groups of people moving through the mall,” the chief said. “It’s a safety issue.”

Police said they tried to break up the group about 5:30 p.m. — about a half-hour before a policy limiting unaccompanied youth went into effect. According to the complaint, police saw one man punch another man in the face, a security guard tried to break up the fight and Mr. Howard ran. Police said Mr. Howard ran into an officer, knocking him to the ground and causing an injury to the officer’s jaw. They said Mr. Howard continued to flee and fell when an officer tried to stop him, sending them both tumbling to the ground and injuring the officer’s wrist.

“His arrest was really uneventful, but certainly he caused some disturbance there,” Chief Cole said.

The chief and Ms. Keating said extra security guards and police officers were working at the mall Monday evening when some groups became disorderly.

The mall, which has been the site of some police calls in the past, has a youth escort policy that requires minors to be accompanied by someone 21 or older after 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Chief Cole said police and mall executives discussed whether to put the the youth policy in effect Monday, given the large number of anticipated shoppers. He said they decided not to do so in advance, hoping that the extra security presence would keep things calm.

About 5 p.m., after workers noticed some groups of teenagers loitering, Chief Cole said the mall began announcing that the youth escort policy would take place at 6 p.m.

“The real important thing here [is that] the mall never shut down,” the chief said, noting that people continued to shop and see movies there Monday evening.

The chief and Ms. Keating said Tuesday that there were not any plans to use the youth escort policy again until Friday, but security workers and police officers will continue to monitor things closely at the mall.

