Allegheny County police have arrested a woman who they say stabbed a man in the chest with a kitchen knife Sunday morning in Homestead.

Bertha Morris, 56, was charged with aggravated assault and tampering with evidence. Investigators said she stabbed 55-year-old Lanny Hutson during an argument in her apartment.

Police and medical crews were called to a home in the 200 block of E. 10th Avenue shortly before 10 a.m. Medical crews took the injured Hutson to UPMC Mercy where he was listed in critical condition.

Homestead police Chief Jeffrey DeSimone said Hutson was conscious when officers arrived, but he was told that Hutson might have lost consciousness while en route to the hospital. He said his department called Allegheny County homicide detectives for assistance, given the severity of the man's injuries.

When detectives questioned Ms. Morris, she told them she had been in a relationship with Hutson for about five years, according to a police affidavit written by a county homicide detective.

She said Hutson had been drinking and left her apartment about 10 p.m. Saturday. He returned 6 a.m. Sunday “accompanied by his friend,” Ms. Morris told investigators.

“Morris was asked who Hutson’s friend was, and she replied ‘His best friend, a bottle of E and J’” liquor, a detective wrote in the affidavit.

The two began arguing but eventually ended up together in Ms. Morris’ bedroom, investigators said, where Hutson had Morris in a bear hug and was whispering that he loved her.

But, according to the affavit, Morris said she was “sick of Hutson beating on her and putting his hand on her,” so she grabbed a knife from under her mattress and stabbed Hutson.

Ms. Morris told investigators she then kicked Hutson out of her apartment and cleaned the knife with a towel. She said she did not call 911 because she didn’t care what happened to Hutson, according to the affidavit.

Ms. Morris was lodged in the Allegheny County Jail and faces a preliminary hearing Jan. 4.

Liz Navratil: lnavratil@post-gazette.com. Andrew Goldstein: agoldstein@post-gazette.com.