Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Pittsburgh police are investigating an armed home invasion early Friday in the Spring Hill neighborhood.
The incident was reported at 2:06 a.m. Police said three men armed with guns and wearing masks barged into a house on Royal Street. No injuries were reported.
No arrests have been made.
It was unclear if the suspects took anything from the house and how people were inside at the time.
