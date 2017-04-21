Advertisement
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
One person was transported to a hospital following a shooting on Perrysville Avenue in the Perry South neighborhood of Pittsburgh.
The incident happened at 12:26 p.m., according to a supervisor with the Allegheny County Emergency Center.
Pittsburgh police could not be reached immediately for details.
