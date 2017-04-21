Mayor Bill Peduto announced three people as nominees to fill vacancies on the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority.

The nominees are:

▪ Debbie Lestitian, the chief administration officer and personnel director for the mayor

▪ Chaton Turner, assistant counsel for UPMC

▪ Jim Turner, who spent 10 years with the Pennsylvania Economy League and the Allegheny Conference on Community Development, and previously served as the city's budget director, finance director and chief administrative officer. He is now an adjunct professor at the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public and International Affairs.

The nominations come after three board members left the board after their terms expired at the end of 2016.

The mayor’s office says the nominees “bring a blend of economic, management and legal expertise” to the agency.

All three nominees require approval from Pittsburgh City Council before they could be seated on the board.

Last month, the PWSA board tabled a vote on a new contract for its interim director Bernard Lindstrom, saying it wanted to wait until a full board was seated. The board currently has only four members.

The PWSA — which is facing a raft of problems, including infrastructure failures, customer service problems and elevated lead water levels in some households served through lead pipes — has had four directors since late 2015.