An East Hills man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Knoxville that resulted in an infant being injured by shattering glass.

Pittsburgh police said Gary Gates, 21, has been taken into custody and is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

The shooting, which involved an exchange of gunfire, happened at 10:20 p.m. Wednesday near the area of Charles Street and Beltzhoover Avenue.

Police said officers heard multiple shots being fired and responded to the vicinity, encountering a Ford sedan traveling at a “high rate of speed” on Matthews Avenue toward Bausman Street. The vehicle had a shattered rear driver-side window. The driver pulled off the road voluntarily, police noted.

Police said as they approached the vehicle, a 9-month-old boy was spotted in the back seat of the vehicle. Police also saw a firearm on the driver's side floor. The driver -- Mr. Gates — was detained immediately.

Police said they learned that Mr. Gates was in the area to meet other men and that, when he reached Moore Avenue, gunfire was exchanged between two men and Mr. Gates.

Police noted that a mason jar with marijuana was on the passenger floor as well as a digital scale. Also found during a second search of the vehicle was an additional firearm, more than $2,200 in cash, a Lucky Charms cereal box with seven bags of marijuana inside, three firearm magazines, a smartphone and a live round.

Mr. Gates is charged with possession of drugs, possession with intent to deliver, possessing instruments of crime, discharging a firearm, endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, and driving without a license.

The infant was taken to Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC for a cut to the face from the shattered glass window. The infant was later released to family. Police did not indicate the relationship between Mr. Gates and the child.