A homeless man has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with a stabbing early Wednesday in Downtown Pittsburgh.

City police said Joseph Walker, 66, has been taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

Police said he stabbed a 54-year-old man in the abdomen at 2:05 a.m. at the corner of Wood Street and Sixth Avenue.

Police said Mr. Walker was observed on the scene and he was taken into custody immediately.

An argument between Mr. Walker and the victim precipitated the stabbing, according to police. The victim’s identity has not been released.

The victim was taken to UPMC Mercy in stable condition.