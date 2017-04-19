Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto pledged Wednesday to bolster the recruitment of diverse job candidates for city jobs.

Mr. Peduto’s office said the push is similar to an effort backed in 2003 by late Steelers Chairman Dan Rooney, who died April 13 at age 84. The “Rooney Rule” requires NFL teams to interview minority candidates for all openings in head coaching and other key supervisory jobs.

“I am honored to follow Mr. Rooney’s example and implement similar diversity measures in his beloved city,” Mr. Peduto said in a statement.

In an executive order released Wednesday afternoon, the mayor is calling on his personnel department to craft policies for recruiting diverse candidates for any supervisory job in city government.

Additionally, the order directs the city Office of Management and Budget to adopt similar policies for contracting, according to the Peduto administration. Mr. Peduto also called for a study to review “disparities among wages earned and hours worked by minority city workers,” his office said.

Among the other measures, the order requires:

• Official recommendations to City Council on diverse hiring efforts;

• Advisory committees to oversee efforts to strengthen diverse hiring in public safety bureaus;

• Similar policies in city-related agencies, such as the Urban Redevelopment Authority and Housing Authority;

• Regular reports to the mayor and City Council on this work.