Lamar Advertising has won a round in its battle with the city over the Sprint banner fastened to the former Bayer sign atop Mount Washington.

At a hearing last week, District Judge James Motznik dismissed a citation filed by the city claiming that Lamar had increased the size of the sign by affixing the black and yellow banner to it.

Judge Motznik ruled that was not the case. He found the banner did not change the physical size of the historic Bayer sign, which is 32 feet tall and 225 feet long.

“We think that this is a good victory for everyone who has a legal [nonconforming use] and recognizes that Lamar’s property rights mean something,” said Jonathan Kamin, Lamar’s attorney.

The decision, he asserted, creates an “important precedent” that could have implications for pending Allegheny County Common Pleas Court cases involving the yellow banner with black lettering proclaiming “Pittsburgh WINS with Black & Yellow.”

“Here we have an objective court looking at the issues and finding that there is no increase in the structure or the [nonconforming use],” he said.

In February, the city’s Zoning Board of Adjustment ruled the installation of the 7,200-square-foot static vinyl advertising sign as a replacement for a nonconforming 4,500-square-foot electronic sign violated a section of the city zoning code, which states that nonconforming signs “may not be enlarged, added to or replaced by another nonconforming sign or by a nonconforming use or structure.” The board ordered the removal of the banner.

Based on the ruling, the city filed a complaint in Common Pleas Court seeking an injunction requiring Lamar to immediately take down the banner, which has been in place since May 31.

Lamar, in turn, filed an appeal of the zoning board decision.

Kevin Acklin, chief of staff to Mayor Bill Peduto, described Judge Motznik’s decision as a “minor ruling” on a Pittsburgh Department of Permits, Licenses and Inspection citation.

“Lamar and Sprint continue to blatantly violate city zoning code, as ruled by the zoning board, and we hope they will step up to be good corporate citizens. Otherwise, we intend to hold them legally accountable to remove the eyesore they are imposing on Pittsburgh’s landscape,” he said in a text message.

Mr. Acklin argued that the decision did not affect the underlying zoning ruling. “Instead of dragging city residents through the courts and subjecting them to an illegal eyesore, we encourage [Lamar] to do the right thing and either rehabilitate or tear down the illegal sign.”

Lamar, Mr. Kamin retorted, is all for rehabbing the sign. In its appeal, the company maintained that it only put up the banner after the city failed to act for more than two years on its request to modernize the Bayer sign.

“If the city would look at the application on its merits instead of trying to regulate content, we could go ahead and get our renovations done,” he said.

A hearing on the appeal is scheduled May 11 in Common Pleas Court.

