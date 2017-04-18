Mourners began to arrive before 10 a.m. for the funeral service of Pittsburgh Steelers owner Dan Rooney in Oakland

I'm out at St. Paul Cathedral, where the funeral for Steelers owner Dan Rooney starts at 11. Former President Obama is expected to attend. pic.twitter.com/txO7RwQSDC — Shelly Bradbury (@ShellyBradbury) April 18, 2017

Former President Barack Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, Secretary of State John Kerry and Attorney General Eric Holder were all expected to attend.

Wreaths were placed on the doors of St. Patrick’s Cathedral in the hours before the service.

Mr. Rooney died last week at age 84.

There was a public viewing for family and fans on Monday at the PNC Champions Club at Heinz Field.

Mr. Rooney is survived by his wife, Patricia, and seven of the couple’s nine children. The family is asking that memorial contributions be made to Mr. Rooney’s alma mater, Duquesne University, or the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania.