A stabbing on a Port Authority bus that left a man in critical condition Friday seemed to have been an unprovoked attack between strangers, witnesses said.

The 24-year-old victim was sitting quietly on the bus about 4 p.m. when the suspect, 30-year-old Juergen Benjamin, boarded the bus in Oakland holding a bottle of malt liquor, according to a criminal complaint. He seemed intoxicated, witnesses said.

Mr. Benjamin sat in front of the victim, near the back of the bus. His demeanor was so threatening that one witness, who had been sitting nearby, got up and moved seats, according to the criminal complaint.

After Mr. Benjamin sat in front of the victim, he then “shouted aggressively” at the man to “stop flicking” something at him, according to the complaint.

The victim told Mr. Benjamin that he didn’t flick anything at him, said a passenger on the bus who asked to be identified only by her first name, Emily. Seconds later, the attack began, she said.

Mr. Benjamin stood up and said, “Do you know who I am?” He then hit the victim with the bottle, shattering it, according to the complaint. He continued to strike the 24-year-old man in the head and neck, according to the criminal complaint.

Other passengers rushed toward the front of the bus to get away from Mr. Benjamin, according to the criminal complaint. The bus driver pulled over in the 4800 block of Forbes Avenue and opened the doors to allow people to escape. Mr. Benjamin ran out the back door, according to the complaint.

Emily said she and three other people stayed with the victim until help arrived. She said the man didn’t understand why he was attacked and didn’t seem to know Mr. Benjamin.

“He kept saying, ‘Why did he do this, why did he do this?’ “ she said.

When police arrived, the victim was bleeding profusely, according to the complaint. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition but improved to stable condition Friday night, Port Authority spokesman Adam Brandolph said.

University of Pittsburgh police officers spotted Mr. Benjamin on Boundary Street in blood-soaked clothing, according to the criminal complaint.

He is charged with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, harassment and public drunkenness. He is from Haverford, a suburb of Philadelphia, but was also arrested April 7 in Pittsburgh. In that case, Mr. Benjamin was charged with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and vandalism.

