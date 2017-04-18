An inmate hanged herself at the Allegheny County Jail early Tuesday morning.

The inmate was identified as Jamie Gettings, 33, according to a statement released Tuesday afternoon by Warden Orlando Harper.

Ms. Gettings, of West Mifflin, was found hanging in a cell around 2:27 a.m.

Allegheny County Police are investigating.

Ms. Gettings’ death comes in the wake of the April 10 death of inmate David Black, which police are also investigating.

Mr. Black, 53, appeared to be “in medical distress” while in the jail’s intake department, according to county spokeswoman Amie Downs. Jail staff rendered medical aid, but Mr. Black died at 5:21 a.m. after entering the jail at 6:45 p.m the day before..

There has been no ruling yet on Mr. Black’s cause and manner of death.