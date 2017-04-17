An Etna woman who accidentally smothered her infant will spend six months on electronic monitoring and three years on probation after she pleaded guilty Monday to involuntary manslaughter.

June Smith, 29, told investigators she had been drinking and smoking marijuana the evening of Sept. 2, when she went to lie down in her bed with her 3-week-old son. The baby was lying on her chest with his pacifier in, she told police, and when she woke up several hours later, he was lying next to her, face-down.

She tried to perform CPR on him, but he died later at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC.

According to the criminal complaint, there was a portable crib in the room next to Ms. Smith’s bed.

“I cannot begin to explain the hurt and pain I feel as a mother,” Smith told Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Donna Jo McDaniel.