A conspirator from Venezuela who was part of a ring that used hundreds of stolen UPMC employee identifications to file bogus tax returns for illegal refunds admitted to his crimes this morning in U.S. District Court.

Relying on a Spanish translator, Yoandy Perez Llanes, 33, a native of Cuba, pleaded guilty to money laundering conspiracy and a count of aggravated identity theft for his role in an international scheme that federal agents are still unraveling.

He had been indicted in 2015 on 21 counts of conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering and ID theft and extradited to Pittsburgh after a legal fight that reached Venezuela's top court.

The U.S. attorney's office had hailed the charge and the extradition as victories in the Justice Department's efforts to bring international cyber criminals to face punishment in the U.S. courts.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Greg Melucci said today that Llanes was part of a network of conspirators who took advantage of tens of thousands of UPMC W-2 forms that hackers stole and sold on the darknet, an encrypted web marketplace for cyber criminals.

The criminal division of the IRS in Pittsburgh and the U.S. Secret Service are still working to determine who hacked UPMC’s computers and stole 62,000 W-2s.

But the agencies have identified customers who bought the stolen data to file tax returns in a crime that has become common enough to generate its own acronym among federal agents — SIRF, or stolen identity refund fraud.

Mr. Melucci said Mr. Llanes and his cohorts filed 939 bogus tax returns using the stolen W-2s and obtained some $1.4 million in illegal refunds from the IRS. He used the money to buy Amazon.com gift cards to buy cell phones and computers sent through a re-shipper in Miami to his hotel in Venezuela, where he signed for the packages.

Agents said he then resold the electronics online.

Mr. Llanes was initially reluctant to plead guilty and appeared to downplay his role in the scheme, but later explained that he entered into the conspiracy knowingly and knew he was committing fraud.

"I accepted a job to make some extra money," he said through the translator.

U.S. District Judge Mark Hornak will sentence him Aug. 18.

Mr. Llanes is one of the main players in the UPMC fraud, although Mr. Melucci said he was not the ringleader and that the case is ongoing as agents work to catch others involved.

Agents have publicly identified one of them, a Venezuelan woman named Maritza Maxima Soler Nordase, who was arrested in Colombia in March 2016 and is awaiting extradition to Pittsburgh. She, like Mr. Llanes, is also a Cuban native and is accused of money laundering and conspiracy to defraud the U.S. Treasury.

In a separate case that also involved the stolen UPMC data but is not connected with Mr. Llanes's ring, a former U.S. Army sergeant in Washington state has also been charged in Pittsburgh with using the stolen IDs of four UPMC employees to file bogus tax returns.

Justin Tollefson is due in court here next week to plead guilty.