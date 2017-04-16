Inmates in the Allegheny County Jail celebrated Easter during Sunday morning services run by volunteers from area churches.

“I knew it was God’s will for me to come and minister,” said volunteer Denice Brown, of Wilkinsburg. She attends Union Baptist Church of Swissvale and helped run one of Sunday’s 15 services at the jail.

The services took place throughout the facility. Jail chaplain Dallas Brown said Sunday’s Easter services are part of a wide variety of religious services provided by the jail that also encompass Buddhist, Jewish, Muslim, Catholic and Native American beliefs.

He said he does see a slight boost in attendance at Sunday services on Easter.

“It’s just like outside,” Rev. Brown said.

The Allegheny County Jail houses about 2,200 inmates.

