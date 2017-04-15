As successful as he was in professional football, Dan Rooney always knew there was much more to think and care about, and his passion for the North Side was legendary.

He and his wife, Patricia, moved back to his stately boyhood home on North Lincoln Avenue in 1993, after their nine children were grown and gone from their house in Mt. Lebanon. Back then, such a move wasn’t trendy; his brothers told him, “It’s pretty bad when a new McDonald’s improves the standard of living in the old neighborhood.’’

But he and Patricia had met at St. Peter grade school a half-mile away and were married in 1952 at St. Peter Church. If they walked home from Mass on a summer day, they might pass Gus Kalaris’s iceball-popcorn-and-peanut stand, “On the North Side Since Your Dad Was a Lad,’’ which they’d frequented as children.

So their return felt as easy as a return to a loveseat. At the Christmas parties they’d throw each year, you’d find family and coaches and politicians but also the Rooneys’ new neighbors and North Side friends they’d had since they were children.

I know this because I live in their slice of the North Side, known as Allegheny West. Just a couple of blocks wide and five streets deep, it really should be called “Over By the Community College.’’ That’s what every direction-giver has to say eventually.

In this realm, “Mr. Rooney’’ was called “Dan,’’ and that suited him fine.

Take the Sunday afternoon about 15 years ago when my pre-school daughters and their mother were just down the hill at the Carnegie Science Center. While my family was playing there, the Steelers were losing a close one across Allegheny Avenue at Heinz Field.

Walking down the hill to see if I could surprise my girls, I bucked a tide of disappointed — and some dissolute — Steelers fans. Amid this black-and-gold despair walked a gray-haired gent in a windbreaker, Dan Rooney heading home after a hard day at the office. None of Steelers Nation was bothering him because none seemed to recognize the Steelers owner.

“Hey, Dan,’’ I said and he smiled. As famous as he was, there was a shyness about him, a preference to stay in the background when he could, which came through in that smile.

“You didn’t happen to see Betsy and the girls walking by, did you?” I asked, and he said, no, sorry.

I said I was sorry his kicker had missed two crucial field goals.

He rolled his eyes, said, “Oh, he’ll be fine,’’ and walked on. He was well ahead of most Steelers fans in keeping the game in perspective, and well ahead of them, too, in getting home.

A stint as U.S. ambassador to Ireland from 2009 to 2012 did nothing to dim his pride of place. Upon his return, Mr. Rooney and local historian Carol Peterson set to work on the book, “Allegheny City: A History of Pittsburgh’s North Side,” published in 2013.

Ms. Peterson, of Lawrenceville, had been commissioned to do a history of their North Lincoln Avenue home years before. After he suggested they co-write a history of the North Side, he took her on a long walk.

“It was like walking on the North Side with Santa Claus,’’ Ms. Peterson said. “He loved the North Side and the North Side loved him back.’’

People would walk up to shake his hand, a big deal to them, yet it was Mr. Rooney saying “thank you,’’ she said. “It was a real example of humility.’’

As their book took shape, Mr. Rooney paid particular attention to choosing photographs of buildings he’d known but were now gone. Meantime, he and Patricia stayed busy adding to the neighborhood.

As a board member of the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy, she’s been an advocate for Allegheny Commons and has led fundraising for restoration of a grand fountain in the park’s northeast corner. He had more than a little to do with Heinz Field.

Tom Murphy, another North Sider, was the mayor behind the controversial development of that stadium and PNC Park, and he recalled Mr. Rooney as a “frustrated architect with very definite ideas about what his stadium ought to look like.’’

Thursday night, Mr. Murphy and his family were at a packed Burgatory, a restaurant that is part of the considerable development between the stadiums on what had been acres of parking surrounding Three Rivers Stadium. That had left room for little else.

As he surveyed big crowds on a night there was no game, Mr. Murphy said, “I was thinking of Dan. I looked up and said, ‘Dan, it’s working’.’’

Jim Rooney, eighth of the nine Rooney children, said the move back to the North Side left his father feeling that “his feet were planted and he was speaking from a true, authentic self and place.”

His father loved that others had moved to the neighborhood in the years that he and Pat had been away, and both felt the responsibility to aid the North Side’s comeback. That would mean some kidding along the way.

The summer before the first season in Heinz Field in 2001, the Allegheny West Civic Council and the Steelers spent some time throwing lawyers at each other in a spat over the stadium’s ultra-loud sound system. One night during that time, seeing Dan and Pat Rooney strolling down my street, I pulled up in my car, rolled down the window, and yelled, “Quit making all that noise!’’

Pat replied that she was going to start carrying a boom box.

Both would later work with people who’d been on the other side of that tiff. Building consensus was intuitive for his father, Jim Rooney said.

“He loved walking around the neighborhood, Sundays in the spring and summer. He just had this abiding love for it.’’

On Holy Thursday, before the 7 p.m. Mass in St. Peter Church, Father Vincent Zidek said this about the powerful man known to pray quietly with his wife in a rear pew at the earliest Sunday Mass because he had to work down the hill later that day.

“Ambassador Rooney was a great man who loved and cherished many things, but above all his family and his Catholic faith. He was an active member of our parish. His gentle ways and affirming smile will be greatly missed. We offer our heartfelt prayers and deepest sympathies to his wife, Patricia, and to all the members of the Rooney family. May he rest in peace.”

