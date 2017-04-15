Pittsburgh police have obtained arrest warrants for two brothers in connection to a fracas Wednesday in Arlington Heights that left two men injured.

Jerome Brown, 30, of Brookline and Terrence Brown, 29, of Knoxville were charged Friday with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and other offenses.

According to a criminal complaint, Jarell Hutchinson got into an argument with Jasmine Brown, his girlfriend — and Jerome and Terrence Brown’s sister — at their apartment in the 3100 block of Cordell Place.

Ms. Brown left, but around 3:20 p.m. Jerome and Terrence Brown showed up to the third-floor apartment, the complaint said. Mr. Hutchinson told investigators Jerome Brown began punching him, and Terrence Brown pistol whipped him repeatedly.

The Browns struggled with Mr. Hutchinson outside of the apartment and all three fell down the stairs to the second-floor landing, according to the complaint. Mr. Hutchinson told investigators that the Browns then began kicking and punching him in the face and head.

Mr. Hutchinson’s brother, Reuben Hutchinson, arrived at the scene and found the Browns standing over his brother, who had blood on his face and shirt, according to the complaint. Reuben Hutchinson tried to grab Terrence Brown away from his brother, but Terrence Brown tuned and shot him in the left thigh, the complaint said.

The Browns ran from the scene before police arrived, according to the complaint. The Hutchinson’s were both taken to UPMC Mercy: Jarell Hutchinson in critical but stable condition; and Reuben Hutchinson in stable condition.

Court records show Jerome Brown has previously pleaded guilty to numerous charges, including attempting to elude an officer and resisting arrest. Terrence Brown has also pleaded guilty to gun and drug charges and currently faces trial for charges that include carrying a gun without a license.

