State, county and city officials on Thursday met with residents living near the State Correctional Institution Pittsburgh on the North Side to discuss future plans for the soon-to-be unoccupied site.

While residents voiced ideas about what they would like to see come of the 24-acre site, they also made it clear what they don’t want.

No stadiums, no malls, no extension of the casino, no big box stores and nothing that will create a high increase in traffic.

“We like our quiet area, and we want to keep it that way,” said Theresa Klier, 50, of Brighton Heights.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration decided in January to close SCI Pittsburgh to save $81 million in annual operating costs. The plan calls for the facility in Marshall-Shadeland to be closed by June 30 and move inmates and employees to other state prisons.

Because of the prison’s location along the Ohio River, it is attractive for redevelopment. But residents of several North Side neighborhoods that will be affected by what happens at the site say the public should have a stake in the property.

“I feel like there should be long-term public control,” said Ben Brewer, 31, of Perry North. “Riverfront should be publicly owned.”

Joe Brown, 67, of Marshall-Shadeland, a member of the Brightwood Civic Group, called the prison “a pillar of the community” and said the historical aspects of the 135-year-old prison should be remembered when considering redevelopment.

“The building’s extremely important to this community,” he said. “I would like to see the building stay.”

State Rep. Jake Wheatley, D-Hill District, said that whatever happens at the site will not be forced upon the community without notice.

“This is not something that’s going to be jammed down your throat,” Mr. Wheatley said, adding that the planning for the site is only in its beginning stages.

“If someone tells you something differently, they must be an insider way beyond me.”

