Other teams have lowered their flags in his honor.

The flag at #Redskins Park is at half staff today in honor of NFL icon Dan Rooney. pic.twitter.com/xNRiJZQJl3

Foreign political leaders expressed condolences.

Statement by President Michael D. Higgins on the death of Dan Rooney: https://t.co/ejfhbMtDGp pic.twitter.com/cMyrsAishW

Irish President Michael Higgins said:

"I have heard with sadness of the passing of Dan Rooney, former US ambassador to Ireland and co-founder of the Ireland Funds.

Sabina and I remember Ambassador Rooney and his family's visit to us in Áras an Uachtaráin with fondness.

Deeply committed to Ireland and the Irish people, he was always conscious of his Irish roots.

He was a major contributor to the Ireland Funds. Thanks to his contributions and those of others many projects promoting peace and reconciliation in Ireland were initiated, leaving a real and tangible legacy.

All of those who met him were quick to realise his love for his native Pittsburgh and for the game of American Football. Followers of that sport will also remember him for the Rooney Rule, and his efforts at promoting greater inclusion and diversity within the sport.

Sabina and I offer our sympathy to his family and friends."