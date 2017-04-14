Pittsburghers mourn Dan Rooney on social mediaApril 14, 2017 8:22 AM
Other teams have lowered their flags in his honor.
The flag at #Redskins Park is at half staff today in honor of NFL icon Dan Rooney. pic.twitter.com/xNRiJZQJl3— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) April 14, 2017
Foreign political leaders expressed condolences.
Statement by President Michael D. Higgins on the death of Dan Rooney: https://t.co/ejfhbMtDGp pic.twitter.com/cMyrsAishW— President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) April 14, 2017
Irish President Michael Higgins said:
"I have heard with sadness of the passing of Dan Rooney, former US ambassador to Ireland and co-founder of the Ireland Funds.
Sabina and I remember Ambassador Rooney and his family's visit to us in Áras an Uachtaráin with fondness.
Deeply committed to Ireland and the Irish people, he was always conscious of his Irish roots.
He was a major contributor to the Ireland Funds. Thanks to his contributions and those of others many projects promoting peace and reconciliation in Ireland were initiated, leaving a real and tangible legacy.
All of those who met him were quick to realise his love for his native Pittsburgh and for the game of American Football. Followers of that sport will also remember him for the Rooney Rule, and his efforts at promoting greater inclusion and diversity within the sport.
Sabina and I offer our sympathy to his family and friends."
Amb Collins: deeply saddened at passing of fmr US Amb to Ireland Dan Rooney: a great colleague and a thorough gentleman @steelers @dfatirl— IrelandEmbassyBerlin (@irlembberlin) April 14, 2017
.@GerryAdamsSF extends sympathy to family of Dan Rooneyhttps://t.co/oQFrUOnpMJ pic.twitter.com/GaKIJs96CI— Sinn Féin (@sinnfeinireland) April 14, 2017
Sad to hear that the great Dan Rooney has died@steelers His legacy lives on in hundreds of@Ireland funds projects across Ireland @BBCNewsNI— Alasdair McDonnell (@AlasdairMcD_MP) April 14, 2017
Upon hearing news that beloved Pittsburgh Steelers owner Dan Rooney had died at age 84, people went to social media to share stories of the man they remembered: humble, gracious and honorable.
Got home and had to take all down but this. #RIP Dan Rooney. #SteelerNation #Steelers pic.twitter.com/FsWmVq6wd7— Jamie Hale (@Blitzzone) April 13, 2017
Upon finding out Pittsburgh's patriarch, Dan Rooney, has passed, one NFL exec texted what many thought: "Damn. He was a great human being."— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 13, 2017
Example of Dan Rooney's Class - Going to the Dallas Cowboys Locker Room after the Steeers lost an excruciating game and commending them.— Nicholas Bubel (@NJBDC10482) April 14, 2017
Tho the interaction w/him was brief Dan Rooney showed me how 2 b a kind gentleman. A busy man who took a few minutes 2 listen.#Respect#RIP— gapwagoner (@gapwagoner) April 14, 2017
Late Dan Rooney remains the classiest NFL owner we ever had the pleasure of knowing. By the distance of 1000 football fields. Regular guy.— Jonny Saraceno (@jonnysaraceno) April 14, 2017
I met #DanRooney a couple of times while he was #USAmbassador , he was a nice man. He did a lot for #Ireland #RIP— Emily Savage ♪ (@SavageEmily) April 14, 2017