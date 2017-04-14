The Roman Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh says it plans to phase in its implementation of its parish downsizing over a period of five years.

The diocese is planning to dramatically reduce its number of parishes due to declines in priests and church participation. It is going through a program called “On Mission for the Church Alive!” After months of study, the diocese last year unveiled preliminary models for how its parishes might be combined, although those are still being fine-tuned through various discussions among clergy and lay leaders through this year.

Bishop David Zubik plans to announce final plans in early 2018.

According to a new statement from the On Mission project, the mergers will take place at various rates depending on the circumstances.

The groupings of new parishes will be put in one of three categories. Category A will include parishes that need to come together immediately, either due to serious financial or demographic issues or because they have indicated they’re ready to proceed. These mergers would occur within a year of a pastor being assigned.

Category B, which will include most of the parishes, will involve mergers within one to three years.

Category C involves several larger parishes, which will have time frames of from three to five years to complete their mergers.