Pittsburgh police will shift 18 officers into neighborhood-oriented roles as part of a new community policing program, according to a city press release.

Each officer will focus on one neighborhood and will work to use “best practices in Community Policing to reduce crime and create partnerships with residents,” according to the release.

The neighborhood officers will be organized by police zone -— with three city neighborhoods per zone — and those teams of three officers will be supervised by a sergeant in each zone, according to the release.

The neighborhood officers will work to build relationships with community members, correct misinformation, mediate conflicts and encourage community engagement, according to the release.

Each zone commander will set tangible goals and review the teams’ work periodically to ensure those goals are being met, according to the release.

The program will start with 18 neighborhoods. They are:

· Zone 1: Brightwood, East Allegheny, Troy Hill

· Zone 2: Downtown, Middle Hill and Uptown

· Zone 3: Allentown, Carrick, Knoxville

· Zone 4: Hazelwood, Shadyside, Squirrel Hill

· Zone 5: East Hills, Homewood, Lincoln-Lemington

· Zone 6: Beechview, Elliott, Sheraden