A federal jury on Thursday found that two Pittsburgh police officers maliciously prosecuted a state trooper after a wedding reception brawl at Station Square in 2014 and that one of them used excessive force in kicking him in the groin during his arrest.

After a four-day trial before U.S. District Judge Arthur J. Schwab, the eight-person jury found in favor of Trooper David Williams, 38, of Plum, and against city officers Eric Baker and Brendan Nee.

Both were found liable for filing false reports following a scuffle with Trooper Williams on Sept. 1, 2014 after his brother's wedding reception on a Gateway Clipper party boat.

Jurors also said Officer Nee used too much force in delivering a kick to Trooper Williams, which was captured on a security video.

Another officer, Nathan Auvil, had also been a defendant but the jury found he did not violate Trooper Williams' civil rights.

A fourth officer, Stephen Matakovich, a former sergeant who has since been fired, was dismissed from the case on Wednesday on a motion by Trooper Williams' lawyer, Tim O'Brien.

The jury awarded Trooper Williams $15,000 in compensatory damages for the malicious prosecution claim and $15,000 in punitive damages. For the excessive force claim, jurors awarded him $1 dollar in compensatory damages and $25,000 in punitive damages.

The city officers and their lawyers refused comment as they left the courtroom.

Mr. O'Brien, a veteran of many police abuse cases, said the case was among the hardest he has ever brought in federal court because he said the city "fought us tooth and nail" all along the way.

He said the trial showed that the two city officers filed false reports that contradicted the videotape. He also pointed out that Officer Nee did not report delivering a kick to Trooper Williams on his police report and didn't reveal the kick until he was served notice that he would be deposed in the civil suit a year later.

"This case is the prototype for why we have so much trouble with police conduct," Mr. O'Brien said, in that he said city officers file false reports and then try to get defendants to plead. "Police unnecessarily escalate [street situations] and then fabricate."

Trooper Williams and his wife wept after the verdict but he declined comment. At trial he said he was traumatized by the incident, the damage to his reputation as a state trooper and the subsequent media scrutiny.

"It's taken two-and-a-half years to finally clear his name," Mr. O'Brien said. "And that's what this verdict does."

Trooper Williams, a veteran state trooper and Iraq war veteran, scuffled with police who had arrested his brother Mark after he got off the Gateway Clipper boat "Princess."

Mark Williams had been accused of groping a waitress at his wedding reception on the boat. She called her boyfriend, who drove to Station Square and fought with Mark when the boat docked. Both ended up bloody. Police said Mark Williams resisted arrest when they arrived to quell the fight.

They said Trooper Williams, who did not identify himself as a trooper, interfered with their attempts to arrest Mark and assaulted them when they tried to get him to back off.

They charged him with aggravated assault, riot and other crimes, although all were withdrawn 12 days after the incident.