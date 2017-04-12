Police say two men were shot inside an Arlington apartment Wednesday.

According to police spokeswoman Emily Schaffer, two males arrived at an apartment at 3400 Arlington Ave. and got into an argument with two other males who were already inside the residence.





Police say at least one of the two males who just arrived shot at the other two.

One of the victims was grazed in the head. He is reported to be in good condition. The other victim was shot in the leg. Police said he is in critical condition.

Police said the suspects drove off in a blue car.

This story is developing.