A Homewood man was ordered Tuesday to spend the rest of his life plus an additional 17 ½ to 35 years in prison for killing another man and dumping his body in the Allegheny River in October 2014.

Hubert Wingate, 32, presented no witnesses in his defense during an emotional sentencing hearing before Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Joseph K. Williams III.

Andre Gray, 34, was reported missing on Oct. 25, 2014, after his family reported finding blood in his Lawrenceville apartment, which smelled of bleach. Mr. Gray's miniature pinscher, Boss, as well as various electronics, including a PlayStation, were missing.

For months, the family and local law enforcement searched for Mr. Gray. His body was found by a boat crew in the Ohio River between Follansbee, W.Va., and Steubenville, Ohio, on March 20, 2015.

Hubert Wingate

Wingate and another man, Raymond Schifino, 30, were both charged with criminal homicide. Mr. Gray had believed the men to have been his friends.

Mr. Gray was shot and left in his apartment. Wingate and Schifino went back the next day, dripped his dog's blood around the apartment to obscure his DNA, stuffed Mr. Gray’s body in a trash can, loaded it in a car and took it to Arnold. There, they dumped it in the river, tried to weigh it down to sink and then shot holes in the body.

Schifino, on the first day of Wingate's trial, pleaded guilty to theft, receiving stolen property, cruelty to animals, abuse of a corpse, reckless burning and receiving stolen property.

In exchange for his testimony against Wingate, Schifino received a prison term of two to six years. It was imposed Tuesday by Judge Williams.

"He ended up doing the right thing," the judge said from the bench.

Judge Williams characterized Schifino as forthright and honest in his testimony against Wingate and called him the "linchpin of the case," because he said Wingate told Schifino he was going to kill Mr. Gray.

Judge Williams said, though, that he was troubled by Schifino's actions, including fatally stabbing Mr. Gray's dog.

During Wingate's sentencing, Mr. Gray's cousin, Sandra Gray Talbert, said her family has been unable to heal.

"We're still in pain. He damaged all of us," she said.

Then she turned and addressed Wingate directly, wagging her finger just a few feet away from his face. She called him a "coward" and "punk" for what he did.

"I hope you experience the nightmares I do. You played God with your evil self."

Wingate said nothing on his own behalf.