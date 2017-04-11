Downtown office rents are pushing toward new heights.

Spurred by high demand, tight supply and out-of-town investment, the average asking rate for premium office space is approaching $30 a square foot.

That would be a milestone for the Golden Triangle and a boon for landlords. But it’s no bargain for tenants looking to renew leases or to rent new space in some of the biggest office towers.

“It seems like a shock to a lot of people who haven’t been in the market the last eight or nine years,” said Dan Adamski, Jones Lang LaSalle managing director.

In its first quarter report, Mr. Adamski’s real estate firm put the asking rate for Class A, or top-of-the-line office space at $29.22. Another local real estate company, Newmark Grubb Knight Frank, calculated it at $29.31.

Barring an unforeseen development, it’s only a matter of time before the asking rate tops $30 for premium space Downtown, said Gerard McLaughlin, Newmark Grubb executive managing director.

That would be a new high for the central business district.

“In the first 18 years of my career, I never worked on a lease with the number 3 [being the first number in] the rental rate,” Mr. Adamski said. “Over the past several years, it has become much more frequent, particularly as demand for trophy space becomes higher and less available.”

Premium office rents have increased by $4 a square foot, or 16.5 percent, in the past four years, said Jeffrey Ackerman, managing director of the CBRE real estate firm. That represents a 4.1 percent jump annually.

In its first quarter report, CBRE calculated the average asking price Downtown at $27.90 a square foot — a bit lower than two of its competitors. Nonetheless, Mr. Ackerman noted that some of Downtown’s signature office towers, including One Oxford Centre, One PPG Place, EQT Plaza, and Fifth Avenue Place, have asking rates in the $30 range.

In fact, Shorenstein Properties, the San Francisco-based owner of Oxford Centre, is pushing the limits of the market, seeking rents of $34 a square foot in the skyscraper on Grant Street that it is spending $50 million renovating.

Several factors are driving the higher rates.

One is proverbial supply and demand. With very few large blocks of premium office space available in the top buildings, landlords can charge more. At the same time, no one is building new office space, creating a squeeze.

Another big factor is the number of large institutional out-of-town buyers that have been gobbling up iconic properties Downtown with plans to invest large sums of money in renovating them.

That includes Shorenstein; Raleigh, N.C.-based Highwoods Properties, which owns the PPG Place complex and EQT Plaza; the Davis Companies, which has spent $100 million renovating the historic Union Trust Building; and Chicago-based M&J Wilkow, whose holdings include the former Westinghouse and National Steel Center buildings across from each other on Stanwix Street.

“New owners are pushing the market, pushing it higher, maybe more so than local owners have done in the past,” Mr. McLaughlin said. “They wouldn’t have come in unless there was reason to believe rental rates would grow.”

With the renovations and new amenities such as fitness space, conference centers and restaurants that typically are part of the package comes the expectation of rent increases.

“Companies nowadays expect all of these amenities in these buildings. That costs money. That gets passed through ultimately in the form of higher rates,” Mr. Adamski said.

He said companies are viewing space as a recruiting and retention tool.

Faced with higher rents, some tenants have chosen to stay put, he noted. “You have very few relocation options and the landlords know that,” he said.

Others are assessing their needs, determining whether they want all of the fancy amenities, said Jonathan Bonime, senior vice president of Fischer and Co., a Downtown real estate firm that represents tenants.

There are plenty of good quality Class B buildings, as well as subleases available in some of the higher quality ones, where more reasonable rents could be had, he said.

In some cases, the tight market Downtown has pushed growth to the fringe, with the Strip, the East End and the North Shore benefitting. Since the 2014 first quarter, rents in the Downtown fringe have risen 19 percent, second only to the Oakland/​East End submarket, according to CBRE.

Leading the growth has been the burgeoning tech and robotics industry, which has settled in the Strip and the East End. Some rents there are now in the high $30s- to $40-a-square-foot range, Mr. Ackerman said.

Many companies locating there want to be close to the universities and have employees who want to be able to walk, bike or take public transit to work.

“Development has to occur there given how expensive Downtown is,” Mr. Adamski said, adding the fringe allows companies to provide attractive amenities at a lower price.

