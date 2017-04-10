Two men arrested for attacking police officers as part of an anti-Trump protest last year in Pittsburgh pleaded guilty Monday to simple assault and resisting arrest.

Kennon Hooper, 32, of West Oakland, and Maxwell Yearick, 30, of Perry South, were ordered to serve three to 12 months in jail, one year of probation and perform 100 hours of community service by Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Anthony M. Mariani.

Pittsburgh police officers were working what they call the "skirmish line" between protesters at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Downtown, on April 13 while then-candidate Donald Trump was in town for a rally. The officers were keeping supporters and protesters separate when a protester deployed a type of pepper or chemical spray.

Officers attempting to stop interaction between the groups were thrust into a physical confrontation. Detective Sourouth Chatterji was kicked in the back of his knees and in the hand by Mr. Hooper, according to a criminal complaint.

Then, the complaint continued, Mr. Yearick grabbed at a sergeant’s protective vest, and when another officer, Detective Michele Auge, tried to arrest him, he resisted, and they fell to the ground. Detective Auge tore her bicep, according to the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office. She needed surgery and was out of work for six months.

In exchange for the plea agreements, charges of aggravated assault were withdrawn.