The former head coach of the Wheeling Nailers hockey team was found dead Wednesday in Pittsburgh.

The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office said the body David Gove, 38, was found shortly before 4 p.m. in the 1400 block of Fifth Ave. in Uptown. He was pronounced dead less than a half-hour later.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette news partner KDKA-TV reported that Mr. Gove died at a men’s shelter in Uptown.

The medical examiner’s office said the cause and manner of Mr. Gove’s death remain under investigation, but KDKA said he appeared to have died from a drug overdose.

Mr. Gove was named interim head coach of the Nailers in December 2015, but he took a personal leave of absence in April 2016 and did not return, according to the Wheeling News-Register. The leave of absence was never explained.

The Nailers are the Pittsburgh Penguins affiliate in the East Coast Hockey League.

Mr. Gove had a professional hockey career that spanned from 2000 to 2009.

He played for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Baby Penguins from 2007 to 2009, according to hockeydb.com. The website also said he played two games in the NHL, both with the Carolina Hurricanes.