Before Sagar Kamath and some of his classmates at Pittsburgh CAPA began working on a project to illustrate significant moments in the life of Sala Udin, they went with the local civil rights legend on a walking tour of the Hill District.

It didn’t take long for Sagar to see the passion Mr. Udin had for his neighborhood.

“You could just see his face light up every time he talked,” Sagar said. “ ‘This is the street I grew up on, this is what happened on this street, we danced here’ — you can still see that the community resonated within him. People stopped him on the sidewalk and were like, ‘Hi, Uncle Sala.’ People still recognize him to this day.”

“He still has that light which he carried on,” he added. “You can still hear the music, the jazz coming out of him.”

Sagar and his CAPA classmates were working on “A life on the Hill,” a 10-chapter profile of Mr. Udin, in collaboration with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The artwork that the students created for each chapter of the project, published in December, was displayed Saturday afternoon at a gallery inside the Downtown school.

Mr. Udin, a former city councilman, announced in January that he will run for the District 3 seat on the Pittsburgh Public Schools board. Speaking at the gallery reception, he noted how the project was not only an opportunity for the students to put their skill on display but also taught them a history lesson.

“These are not stories that [the students] are familiar with, so they had to use their imagination and their artistic talent to recreate images that could bring those words to life,” Mr. Udin said. “They did one amazing job, and I’m very proud of them.”

Isaiah Baynes, another student who worked on the project, said that before he started his illustrations he tried to learn as much about Mr. Udin as he could to correctly portray the story in his art. But he said Mr. Udin advised him to let his emotions guide him.

“One thing [Mr. Udin] said to me was, ‘If you feel anything from it, put your own expressions into it as well,’” said Isaiah, who made the art for Chapter 1. “So I combine expressions of both of our feelings, but ultimately I wanted to capture his story.”

Looking at old black and white photos of the Hill, Sagar said, it would be hard for anyone who wasn’t there to understand the vivacious zeitgeist of the neighborhood during Mr. Udin’s childhood. So Sagar used his observations of Mr. Udin on the tour of the Hill District to create the artwork that would more accurately represent the neighborhood for Chapter 2 of “A life on the Hill.”

“I wanted to illustrate that chapter with the same playfulness that he [talked about],” Sagar said. “I wanted to capture the jazz and the dance.”

